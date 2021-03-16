Second arrest made in fatal Dickinson shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson police say they arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that killed a 15-year-old.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jesus Torres for tampering with physical evidence.

According to police, while interviewing witnesses they learned Torres assisted in getting rid of the gun that was used in the shooting.

Police recovered the gun Monday afternoon.

The 16-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing the 15-year-old remains in custody for negligent homicide.

