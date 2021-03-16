Rugby Panthers excited for Class B state after 2020 tourney’s cancellation

RUGBY, N.D. – The Rugby Panthers said they’re pumped to be going to this week’s Class B State Tournament after winning Region 6 last year and missing out on the “B” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year we were pretty bummed that it got cancelled, and all year our goal was to get back there. We try to live in the moment and enjoy it because you never know if you’ll be back again,” said Erik Foster, sophomore forward.

“We’re extremely excited after getting robbed of it last year. We had a lot of talent last year, and we have a lot of talent this year,” said Cole Slaubaugh, senior forward.

Trey Welstad described how this year’s group got here after he joined the team this year as well as their first round opponent, the Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier Rebels.

“We made it here definitely because of our athleticism and height. We work really hard every day, especially on defense in practice. They got two really big guys and some guards that we’ll have to box out and make sure they don’t get rebounds,” said Welstad, senior point guard.

The Panthers and Rebels tip off Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Minot State Dome.

