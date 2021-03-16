Advertisement

Rep. Dori Hauck is sworn in to former Rep. Luke Simons’ seat

Rep. Dori Hauck, R-Richardton
Rep. Dori Hauck, R-Richardton(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Rep. Luke Simons seat was officially filled Tuesday.

New Rep. Dori Hauck, R-Richardton, was sworn in Tuesday, March 16, as she literally took over Luke Simons seat. Simons is the first lawmaker in state history to be expelled from the legislature, but Hauck said she’s looking forward and is excited for her new position.

She’s been serving the District 36 Republican Party as treasurer since 2012 and said she knows her constituents well.

