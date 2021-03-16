Proposal to increase “metro city” population raises concerns from North Dakota cities

MINOT, N.D. – Some local leaders are expressing concern over a proposal out of Washington to increase the criteria to be considered a “metro city” area from 50,000 people to 100,000.

There are many benefits that come along with The Metropolitan Statistical Areas designation.

“Having data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics is a major component of that. That’s what a lot of different businesses and industries look at,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma.

For roughly 70 years, the threshold to get an MSA designation has been 50,000 but that could change to 100,000.

That’s due to a preliminary suggestion from the review committee that helps to make these judgments after each census.

“The logic behind that was 86% of the population in the United States is now in a metropolitan area,” said Department of Commerce Demographer Kevin Iverson.

The city of Minot pushed the census hard in order to meet the 50k threshold and earn eligibility for funding from the Community Development Block Grant Program.

But that work could all be for nothing.

“The presumption is that movement is going to create some funding changes, but we don’t know that for certain,” said North Dakota League of Cities Executive Director Blake Crosby.

If the change is made, more than 140 cities could lose their metropolitan designation.

“We would lose both the Bismarck MSA and the Grand Forks MSA. We would be left with only one, and that would be the Fargo MSA,” said Iverson.

The North Dakota League of Cities said it’s important to note that this process is in a very early initial stage and no final recommendations have been made or accepted by the Office of Management and Budget.

The office will be excepting comments from the public on this matter until March 19.

Both the cities of Minot and Bismarck have written state representatives to voice their concerns about this proposal.

