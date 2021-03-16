Progress of Minot flood protection buyouts

MINOT, N.D. – Almost a decade after the flood that devastated Minot, buyouts are still going for the flood protection plan.

The Minot City Council approved a price point on one of the last homes in the area of the 100 block of 8th Street NE at more than $178,000.

Aldermen had to approve the amount for being more than 15% higher than the initial offer.

In that same area, the city is approving legal action against home owner Palmer Miller.

Documents shown by the council revealed they agreed on a price with Miller in 2018 and have given him two years of delays before closing.

Documents also show that city staff have been working with Miller to find a home of similar value.

