Advertisement

Progress of Minot flood protection buyouts

(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Almost a decade after the flood that devastated Minot, buyouts are still going for the flood protection plan.

The Minot City Council approved a price point on one of the last homes in the area of the 100 block of 8th Street NE at more than $178,000.

Aldermen had to approve the amount for being more than 15% higher than the initial offer.

In that same area, the city is approving legal action against home owner Palmer Miller.

Documents shown by the council revealed they agreed on a price with Miller in 2018 and have given him two years of delays before closing.

Documents also show that city staff have been working with Miller to find a home of similar value.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Possible state-record walleye caught over the weekend
The defense argues a pedestrian crash that happened at the intersection of 7th and Broadway in...
Judge denies dismissal of case that left pedestrian dead
Investigators say the shooting happened at a residence in east Dickinson.
Dickinson teen shot, 16-year-old in custody
Gregg Jacobson
Hettinger man accused of inappropriately touching 4-year-old in public bathroom
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Avoiding budget catastrophe
ND House shoots down ‘Pink Camo’ bill
Rep. Dori Hauck, R-Richardton
Rep. Dori Hauck is sworn in to former Rep. Luke Simons’ seat
Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana expands COVID vaccine access
IRS
Consumer Protection Division warns of tax and COVID relief scams