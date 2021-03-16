Powers Lake returning to Boys Class B State Tournament

POWERS LAKE, N.D. – The Powers Lake Ranchers return to the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament for the second time in three years after ending an 80 year drought before that.

The team said their goals are now higher for this trip.

“There’s been a lot of athletes from Powers Lake to play, but not make the State Tournament. It would be a dream come true for us to bring it home,” said Carter Rystedt, senior center.

“We want to go past just winning the region championship and have our goal set on a state championship. We want to go in there and not settle for just the region championship,” said Tyson Enget, sophomore guard.

Noah Frederickson reflected on what basketball means to Ranchers fans before they make their way to Minot.

“Rancher basketball has been a pinnacle of this time since I was 8 or 10 years old. I remember going to the regional tournaments and cheering on the Ranchers, and now we finally did what I was cheering them on for. We’re going to the State Tournament. It’s crazy how big basketball is to this small town,” said Frederickson, senior guard/forward.

The Ranchers face the No. 2 Grafton Spoilers Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Minot State Dome. It’s the first quarterfinal of opening day at the tournament.Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.