North Dakota National Guard serving one year against the pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota National Guard is commemorating the one-year anniversary of its mission against the pandemic.

It is the longest domestic mission they’ve had, and they expect to hit 100,000 personnel days by the end of the month.

The North Dakota National Guard has averaged 300 staff a day across the state helping wherever North Dakota needed them.

“Direct support to local public health in everything from cleaning longterm care to assisting in testing, now assisting in the vaccination effort, transport missions. If there was a requirement out there that needed to be filled and we couldn’t find another solution in state government we gave it to the guard,” said Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, ND Adjutant General.

He said some of the unsung heroes of the last year are the staff at Fraine Barracks that have been coordinating the state response.

