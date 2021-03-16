Advertisement

North Dakota National Guard serving one year against the pandemic

ND National Guard
ND National Guard(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota National Guard is commemorating the one-year anniversary of its mission against the pandemic.

It is the longest domestic mission they’ve had, and they expect to hit 100,000 personnel days by the end of the month.

The North Dakota National Guard has averaged 300 staff a day across the state helping wherever North Dakota needed them.

“Direct support to local public health in everything from cleaning longterm care to assisting in testing, now assisting in the vaccination effort, transport missions. If there was a requirement out there that needed to be filled and we couldn’t find another solution in state government we gave it to the guard,” said Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, ND Adjutant General.

He said some of the unsung heroes of the last year are the staff at Fraine Barracks that have been coordinating the state response.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Possible state-record walleye caught over the weekend
The defense argues a pedestrian crash that happened at the intersection of 7th and Broadway in...
Judge denies dismissal of case that left pedestrian dead
Investigators say the shooting happened at a residence in east Dickinson.
Dickinson teen shot, 16-year-old in custody
Gregg Jacobson
Hettinger man accused of inappropriately touching 4-year-old in public bathroom
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Avoiding budget catastrophe
ND House shoots down ‘Pink Camo’ bill
Rep. Dori Hauck, R-Richardton
Rep. Dori Hauck is sworn in to former Rep. Luke Simons’ seat
Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana expands COVID vaccine access
IRS
Consumer Protection Division warns of tax and COVID relief scams