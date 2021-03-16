‘Nickel Trophy’ Bill allows trophy to leave Heritage Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The week before NDSU and UND add another chapter to their historic gridiron rivalry, the State Legislature is looking into the symbol of it all.

The trophy is required to be permanently displayed at the Heritage Center, and is the only item in the Historical Society’s collection required to be so.

SB 2063 would make the trophy a permanent item of the collection, and remove the requirement to be on display.

The Senate passed the bill with an overwhelming margin.

If the bill becomes law, it would allow the trophy to be loaned outside of the Heritage Center.

However, both schools have relinquished ownership of the trophy.

