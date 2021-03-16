ND House shoots down ‘Pink Camo’ bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State House killed a bill that would’ve permitted fluorescent pink clothing to be used for hunting.

Only orange will be allowed as an appropriate color, but the popularity of pink or pink-orange camouflage has gone up over the years.

The bill passed the Senate by a wide margin in January, but failed in the House 14-78.

Some lawmakers were concerned that wearing pink does not actually make hunters safer.

Supporters of the bill hoped adding pink could be a recruitment tactic for hunting.

