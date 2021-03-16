Advertisement

ND House shoots down ‘Pink Camo’ bill

(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State House killed a bill that would’ve permitted fluorescent pink clothing to be used for hunting.

Only orange will be allowed as an appropriate color, but the popularity of pink or pink-orange camouflage has gone up over the years.

The bill passed the Senate by a wide margin in January, but failed in the House 14-78.

Some lawmakers were concerned that wearing pink does not actually make hunters safer.

Supporters of the bill hoped adding pink could be a recruitment tactic for hunting.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Possible state-record walleye caught over the weekend
The defense argues a pedestrian crash that happened at the intersection of 7th and Broadway in...
Judge denies dismissal of case that left pedestrian dead
Investigators say the shooting happened at a residence in east Dickinson.
Dickinson teen shot, 16-year-old in custody
Gregg Jacobson
Hettinger man accused of inappropriately touching 4-year-old in public bathroom
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Avoiding budget catastrophe
Rep. Dori Hauck, R-Richardton
Rep. Dori Hauck is sworn in to former Rep. Luke Simons’ seat
Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana expands COVID vaccine access
IRS
Consumer Protection Division warns of tax and COVID relief scams