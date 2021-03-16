Advertisement

Murder plea agreement reached for Reginald Toussaint

Reginald Toussaint
Reginald Toussaint(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has sentenced Reginald Toussaint to 30 years in prison with 10 suspended after the judge agreed to a plea agreement for his murder charge.

Twenty-six-year-old Toussaint originally pleaded not guilty in October 2019 in the killing of 49-year-old Cesar Pineda. He changed his plea to guilty in January 2021.

Police found Pineda dead from a gunshot wound in front of the Days Inn Hotel on Aug. 30, 2019. The courtroom heard statements from Pineda’s wife and daughter, who spoke about how much they will miss him.

Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue accepted the agreement and thanked both sides for the work that went into reaching a plea agreement.

As part of the plea agreement, Toussaint is ordered to pay restitution which has not been set yet.

