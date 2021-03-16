Advertisement

Mott mom honors son, raises awareness about Down syndrome with yoga

Twice a week, the basement of the Hettinger county courthouse is transformed into a yoga studio.
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOTT, N.D. - A surprise diagnosis, a long hospital stay and the loss of a child left Hollie Kuppler searching for answers and for purpose.

The Mott woman found comfort on the yoga mat.

Now she’s hoping her story can raise awareness about Down syndrome.

Stephanie Messmer never misses a class.

“My flexibility has gotten better and my strength has gotten better,” says Messmer.

But on this night, yoga is about more than just flexibility and strength. It is about remembering Clive Kuppler.

“He was really, really sick and the doctors just couldn’t help him,” said Clive’s mom, Hollie Kuppler.

Clive was born in 2016. He lived for just 56 days.

“We spent insanely stressful 56 days in the hospital with Clive,” recalled Hollie.

Hollie’s dad made a late-night trip to the hospital, determined to meet his grandson.

“They said they were going to fly him to Minneapolis, and I said, ‘Not without Papa,’” said Kerry Swindler, Hollie’s dad. “He’s a pretty special guy in our lives, even though he was here such a short time.”

“We never got to bring him home,” said Hollie.

Clive was born with Down syndrome. It was a surprise to his parents.

“We had all the routine ultrasounds and nothing tipped them off, said Hollie.

When Clive passed away, Hollie turned to yoga.

“It’s kind of therapeutic for me,” she explained.

Once a year, Hollie offers a free yoga class. She only asks that participants donate to Designer Genes, an organization that was instrumental to her family during Clive’s short battle. '

“I was so ignorant to Down syndrome,” she admitted.

She hopes her “Downdogs for Down syndrome” class will raise awareness in her community.

“People understand a lot more about Down syndrome than they did before Clive. And even though he’s not here, and even though he never spoke a word, he still speaks to us in ways we never thought possible,” remarked Swindler.

Breathing life and hope, inspired by Clive.

World Down Syndrome day is Sunday, March 21.

Hollie will be teaching a special yoga class via Facebook Live on Sunday to celebrate the day. To join, just search for Hollie Kuppler on Facebook.

She’s also selling Downdogs for Down Syndrome t-shirts and sweatshirts on bonfire.com. A portion of the proceeds will go to Designer Genes.

