Montana’s vaccination efforts continue; Richland County director promotes shot

SIDNEY, Mont. (KFYR) - More vaccines are on the way in Montana thanks to efforts from both of the state’s senators.

Montana has more than 24,000 vaccine doses expected to arrive this week. That’s an increase of more than 1,100 doses.

“I’m thankful to see that President Biden listened to my request and is sending 24,000 more vaccines to Montana and I hope to see more increases moving forward,” Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said in a video.

In a statement, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. says the additional doses will help fully reopen the economy and get people back to work.

As of Monday, more than 360,000 doses have been administered in the state.

In Richland County, 1,700 individuals have gotten at least their first shot.

While they won’t see a drastic increase in new doses this week, the Richland County Health Department has made good use of what they have been given.

“We didn’t want to do a waiting list, and then we had to,” County Immunization Program Director Kathy Helmuth explained. “The response was too overwhelming and in order to somehow be fair, that’s what we did.”

On average, Richland County’s Health Department receives 200 doses of the Moderna Vaccine. Helmuth recommends that anyone who can get the vaccine should get it. She notes that some minor symptoms have appeared for a few individuals, but nothing that should dissuade anyone from getting the vaccine.

“As an Immunization person, when there’s a new vaccine... when we read a report looking at side effects and it says ‘nothing unexpected,’ I kind of cheer, because that’s what I want to hear,” she said.

Montana ranks 15th in the nation when it comes to people with at least one shot of the vaccine and 23rd for percentage of doses used. With continued pushes from the national congressional delegation and growing calls from people in the state who want to be vaccinated, Montana health services will continue to get shots into arms as fast as they can.

