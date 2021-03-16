Advertisement

Montana expands COVID vaccine access

Gov. Greg Gianforte
Gov. Greg Gianforte
By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HELENA, Mont. (KFYR) - Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont, has expanded the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution to include all Montanans 16 years old and older, starting April 1.

“Before we can fully return to normal, however, it’s critical that COVID-19 vaccines are available to every Montanan who wants one,” Gov. Gianforte said in a news briefing Tuesday.

This change comes after the state had moved to Phase 1B+, which includes people over the age of 60, just last week.

As of Tuesday, 142,490 Montanans are fully immunized against the virus.

