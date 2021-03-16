Minot Public Library increases service in 2020

MINOT, N.D. – With the outbreak of COVID, the Minot Public Library had to take on new roles in a short period of time. Summed up in a report to the city this week.

The Minot Public Library rented out 10,000 more electronic titles than in previous years, but it was still a year of challenges for the organization.

“One of our biggest struggles was how to remain social while social distanced, so we relied very heavily on our social media. Facebook still tends to be our primary platform, and we increased our engagement on Facebook by 31%,” said Janet Anderson, executive director.

Library staff had curbside services up and running by the end of their first day closed. They adopted a number of new services to help people throughout the year.

“During the early stages of COVID when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on, where can we go safely, and how can we do it? Folks were trying to figure out how can we have groceries delivered, and staff at Minot library stepped up in a very big way,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma, Minot.

According to a recent study by the library it provided more than $7 million worth of services while spending just over $2 million.

“We are not in the business of competition, we are here to collaborate. So we are going to work even harder this year to reach out and work with businesses and other organizations to find out how we can help them have a successful 2021,” said Anderson.

Other programs they added include online story time and take-and-make kits.

This year library staff are conducting a diversity audit to make sure there is fair representation in its collections.

