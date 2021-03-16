Mandan man arrested for starting multiple grass fires

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 40-year-old man is arrested in connection to a grass fire near a trailer court in Mandan on 3rd Street SE.

According to the affidavit, Dallas Lang told officers he started a campfire on the side of the road near 3rd Street SE on March 11, but said he had put it out.

On March 12, the Mandan Fire Department responded to a large grass fire near the Meadowlands trailer court on 3rd Street SE.

Investigators found a place where they suspected a campfire had been started, following Lang’s directions of where his fire was.

Court documents show the fire department has responded to three fires that Lang could not extinguish himself.

Lang is charged with endangering by fire of explosion, failure to control/report dangerous fire, setting prairie fire, criminal mischief, failure to extinguish camp or other fire and disorderly conduct.

His bond is set at $5,000.

