Advertisement

Mandan man arrested for starting multiple grass fires

Dallas Lang
Dallas Lang(Dallas Lang)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 40-year-old man is arrested in connection to a grass fire near a trailer court in Mandan on 3rd Street SE.

According to the affidavit, Dallas Lang told officers he started a campfire on the side of the road near 3rd Street SE on March 11, but said he had put it out.

On March 12, the Mandan Fire Department responded to a large grass fire near the Meadowlands trailer court on 3rd Street SE.

Investigators found a place where they suspected a campfire had been started, following Lang’s directions of where his fire was.

Court documents show the fire department has responded to three fires that Lang could not extinguish himself.

Lang is charged with endangering by fire of explosion, failure to control/report dangerous fire, setting prairie fire, criminal mischief, failure to extinguish camp or other fire and disorderly conduct.

His bond is set at $5,000.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Possible state-record walleye caught over the weekend
The defense argues a pedestrian crash that happened at the intersection of 7th and Broadway in...
Judge denies dismissal of case that left pedestrian dead
Investigators say the shooting happened at a residence in east Dickinson.
Dickinson teen shot, 16-year-old in custody
The fish came up to 32 pounds 6 ounces. It was 37 inches long with a 28.5-inch girth.
Montana angler shatters 55-year state record with brown trout catch
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Phone Scam
Williams County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone call scam
'The Odd Couple'
‘The Odd Couple:’ Female Version
Smoked sausage and pepper sandwich
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
First Book Launch
First Book Launch