Jesse White recognized by N.D. Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For a lot of basketball fans, their first look at Jesse White was in a Sports Spotlight we did on the senior from White Shield back in December.

Jesse finished his high school career as the second-leading scorer all time in North Dakota boys basketball and today he was recognized in the state senate in Bismarck.

“It means a lot! It means a crazy amount to be because of where I come from. I come from a small town with not a lot of stuff going on so to be honored by people like this, the higher ups in the State of North Dakota and the Senators it really means a lot to me especially for my family they are who I do everything for,.” said White

Eugene White III said: “this is the greatest thing that’s ever happened in Mayberry, I mean White Shield (laughs) it’s just exciting. He put us guys on the map.”

White is one of five finalists for the Mr. Basketball Award.

He averaged 28 points a game this season. The award winner will be announced on Saturday after the Class-B championship game.

