Advertisement

Hettinger man accused of inappropriately touching 4-year-old in public bathroom

Gregg Jacobson
Gregg Jacobson(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of touching a child in a public bathroom at a Mandan business on Monday.

Police say the victim was found in the bathroom by his mother, crying. The 4-year-old told his mother a man who left the bathroom earlier had touched him. Officers identified the man as Gregg Jacobson and arrested him for gross sexual imposition.

He is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Possible state-record walleye caught over the weekend
The defense argues a pedestrian crash that happened at the intersection of 7th and Broadway in...
Judge denies dismissal of case that left pedestrian dead
Investigators say the shooting happened at a residence in east Dickinson.
Dickinson teen shot, 16-year-old in custody
The fish came up to 32 pounds 6 ounces. It was 37 inches long with a 28.5-inch girth.
Montana angler shatters 55-year state record with brown trout catch
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Vaccinations
Ward County COVID-19 vaccination update
Broadway Circle
Broadway Circle Project may relocate in wake of LSS closure
Minot census
Proposal to increase “metro city” population raises concerns from North Dakota cities
Beulah High School $10.1 million update is coming along and includes 11 new classrooms