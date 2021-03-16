Hettinger man accused of inappropriately touching 4-year-old in public bathroom

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of touching a child in a public bathroom at a Mandan business on Monday.

Police say the victim was found in the bathroom by his mother, crying. The 4-year-old told his mother a man who left the bathroom earlier had touched him. Officers identified the man as Gregg Jacobson and arrested him for gross sexual imposition.

He is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

