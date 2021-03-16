First Book Launch

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kari Warberg Block is a North Dakotan making big waves in the world.

Her company EarthKind makes environmentally friendly pest control products you can find on major store shelves across the country.

She’s even spent some time in Washington, D.C., helping launch other women-owned businesses and she’s not done yet.

This month, Kari is launching her first book sharing in inspiring story.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.