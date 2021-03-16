DSU announces intention to hold in-person spring commencement ceremony

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Another sign of a slow return to normal.

Dickinson State University administrators say they intend to celebrate graduation with an in-person spring 2021 commencement ceremony.

Graduates and their families from the 2020 school year are also invited to participate.

Commencement is expected to take place May 15 and will be held outdoors at the Biesiot Activities Center.

The DSU website indicates more details regarding the ceremony, ticketing and live broadcast will be shared as soon as they are available.

