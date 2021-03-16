Dickinson man facing 22 charges for child pornography

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 33-year-old Dickinson man is accused of having and distributing child pornography in December 2020.

According to court documents, Erik Helberg distributed 11 videos of children engaging in sexual conduct with adults.

Helberg is charged with 11 counts of dissemination of obscene material and 11 counts of possession of certain material prohibited.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.