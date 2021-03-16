County by County, March 15, 2021

MINOT, N.D. - Your News Leader is kicking this week off with a look at a special city council meeting in one county, fire dangers in another, and inmate visitation in another.

Bottineau County Commissioners declared a fire emergency and automatic burn policy last week.

Whenever the state’s fire danger rating is high or more extreme, the automatic burn ban will go into effect.

The ban includes fireworks, garbage burning, farm land or ditch burning, and fire pits.

Anyone who violates the ban could spend up to 30 days in jail and pay a $1,500 fine.

The policy will remain in effect until April 6.

The Towner City Council will be holding a special meeting next week.

The meeting will be on March 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall in Towner.

They have not yet sent out an agenda for that meeting.

Rolette County Sheriff’s Department announced that the jail will be allowing in-person visitation.

Visitation in on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

It is by appointment only.

There is a maximum of two people above the age of 16.

To schedule an appointment call 701-477-5623

Visitation can change without notice.

