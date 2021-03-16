Broadway Circle Project may relocate in wake of LSS closure

MINOT, N.D. – The fallout continues in the wake of Lutheran Social Services closing. Monday the city of Minot terminated an agreement with Lighthouse Management for the Broadway Circle project.

Broadway Circle is a proposed family homeless shelter and low-to-moderate income housing at 1901 South Broadway. The property was purchased using grant funds and the city may own the property following the close.

“All this is accomplishing right now is we get ownership back of the property, which keeps us in compliance with HUD. So this discussion either up, or down, or forward, or sideways is something we can definitely have at the next step,” said John Zakian, Minot Resilience Officer.

Looking to the future some aldermen discussed finding a different location for the homeless shelter in the city.

“Maybe we can find a more pedestrian friendly location to serve for the family homeless shelter not on the southern corridor of Broadway. One of the busier intersections of Minot with the closest crosswalk being I believe three blocks away to the north on 16th Avenue,” said Paul Pitner, Minot alderman.

“Take a look at what the potential appraised value might be so we can get an idea if that could be a reality. Any other potential sites,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma, Minot.

All of this has to wait on a court decision before it can move forward.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.