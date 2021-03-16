Advertisement

Beulah High School $10.1 million update is coming along and includes 11 new classrooms

(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah High School’s voter-approved renovation project is coming along on schedule.

The additions were built off the high school’s freshmen wing.

The project will provide 11 new classrooms and two collaborative learning spaces and a couple of locker rooms.

Students won’t be walking these halls much longer.

In April, classes are expected to transfer from this 1963 addition of their school to brand-new modern classrooms.

A change many students are looking forward to.

“I’m really excited about it. You know like the old high school, it’s all I’ve ever known so, it was kind of different, but I think you know change is inevitable and this is a really good change that’s going to help out the community and the kids,” said Beulah High School senior Jacob Klaudt.

Beulah Superintendent Travis Jordan says the reasoning behind the update is to provide a more safer and user friendly learning environment for students.

Previously, students faced air quality issues and temperature changes throughout the building.

“At first it wasn’t that bad, but then when it got really cold our heater quit so then that really showed that we needed our new building because the rooms some of them we like ten degrees. It was like really cold in the school for a while,” Beulah High School freshman Daviney Mckay.

Construction is happening in three phases. The first was turning the mezzanine concessions area into administrative offices. The second, moving the classrooms from the 1963 addition to the new area. The third phase includes the new collaborative learning spaces.

“We’ll also classrooms that are standard size, as DPI sets standard classroom sizes, are classrooms will all be standard size now our school will be completely ADA compliant, which it wasn’t previous to this,” said Jordan.

Jordan says the update to high school did not include planning for future growth.

He says he doesn’t foresee any major growth to the area, and if there is an increase in student population, they have plenty of land to build on.

All updates to the high school are expected to be completed by October.

