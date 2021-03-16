Advertisement

Avoiding budget catastrophe

(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A few months ago, lawmakers said the budget was going to be a “bloodbath.” But it looks like North Dakota is back to forecasted levels.

The latest projections from the State Office of Management and Budget shows the state slightly ahead of projections despite the pandemic’s economic slowdown.

The state’s numbers show North Dakota 1.4%, or almost $56 million, ahead of previous forecasts, as well as the state collecting more than 40% more in income taxes than expected.

Sales tax revenues are still down by nearly 8%. But state lawmakers say this is still “good news.”

“This improved outlook from our November forecast provides the headroom we need to invest in critical infrastructure and other priorities, so we can emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and with no tax increases,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said.

A year ago, tracking nearly 10% ahead of projections.

But the pandemic brought the economy to a halt.

Sales and income taxes dropped, and oil and gas revenues plummeted.

Now, North Dakota is projected to collect more than $1.1 billion in oil and gas revenues alone.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Possible state-record walleye caught over the weekend
The defense argues a pedestrian crash that happened at the intersection of 7th and Broadway in...
Judge denies dismissal of case that left pedestrian dead
Investigators say the shooting happened at a residence in east Dickinson.
Dickinson teen shot, 16-year-old in custody
Gregg Jacobson
Hettinger man accused of inappropriately touching 4-year-old in public bathroom
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

ND House shoots down ‘Pink Camo’ bill
Rep. Dori Hauck, R-Richardton
Rep. Dori Hauck is sworn in to former Rep. Luke Simons’ seat
Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana expands COVID vaccine access
IRS
Consumer Protection Division warns of tax and COVID relief scams