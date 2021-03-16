Avoiding budget catastrophe

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A few months ago, lawmakers said the budget was going to be a “bloodbath.” But it looks like North Dakota is back to forecasted levels.

The latest projections from the State Office of Management and Budget shows the state slightly ahead of projections despite the pandemic’s economic slowdown.

The state’s numbers show North Dakota 1.4%, or almost $56 million, ahead of previous forecasts, as well as the state collecting more than 40% more in income taxes than expected.

Sales tax revenues are still down by nearly 8%. But state lawmakers say this is still “good news.”

“This improved outlook from our November forecast provides the headroom we need to invest in critical infrastructure and other priorities, so we can emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and with no tax increases,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said.

A year ago, tracking nearly 10% ahead of projections.

But the pandemic brought the economy to a halt.

Sales and income taxes dropped, and oil and gas revenues plummeted.

Now, North Dakota is projected to collect more than $1.1 billion in oil and gas revenues alone.

