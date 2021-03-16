Advertisement

2 teens accused of setting N.Y. man on fire, killing him

A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.
A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.(Source: WHAM/CNN)
By WHAM staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) - A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire.

The attack happened Friday. According to investigators, the man was sitting in a chair in his apartment when a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old sprayed him with fluid and set him on fire.

The victim suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70 percent of his body. He was in the hospital for four days before he died.

The two boys involved were taken into custody and have been charged with assault and arson.

In the wake of the victim’s death, the Monroe county district attorney’s office plans to upgrade their charges.

Police are trying to figure out if the victim and suspects knew each other.

Copyright 2021 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Possible state-record walleye caught over the weekend
The defense argues a pedestrian crash that happened at the intersection of 7th and Broadway in...
Judge denies dismissal of case that left pedestrian dead
Investigators say the shooting happened at a residence in east Dickinson.
Dickinson teen shot, 16-year-old in custody
The fish came up to 32 pounds 6 ounces. It was 37 inches long with a 28.5-inch girth.
Montana angler shatters 55-year state record with brown trout catch
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

FILE - Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her...
Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy
Jesus Torres
Second arrest made in fatal Dickinson shooting
‘Nickel Trophy’
‘Nickel Trophy’ Bill allows trophy to leave Heritage Center
This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key...
Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen
Graduates and their families from the 2020 school year are also invited to participate.
DSU announces intention to hold in-person spring commencement ceremony