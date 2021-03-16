Advertisement

2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a fireworks stash exploded in inland Southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighborhood, and sending up a huge plume of smoke.

Multiple blasts were reported around midday in Ontario, east of Los Angeles.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris in a yard also on fire.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a wall near a pile of burning debris.

