Williston man faces 23 charges including possession of a bomb

Bradley Frank
Bradley Frank(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston man was arrested last Wednesday for possessing prohibited items.

Forty-six-year-old Bradley Frank faces 23 charges for illegally possessing firearms, drug paraphernalia, controlled substances and a bomb.

During a search of Frank’s home, the Northwest Narcotics Task Force found 19 weapons, loaded magazines, methamphetamine and devices containing methamphetamine residue.

Frank is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction in Montana.

Officials also discovered a homemade pipe bomb that required the Minot Bomb Squad to be called in. The device was safely detonated by law enforcement.

Bond has been set for $250,000. A preliminary hearing is set for April 7.

