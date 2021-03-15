Williston man faces 23 charges including possession of a bomb
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston man was arrested last Wednesday for possessing prohibited items.
Forty-six-year-old Bradley Frank faces 23 charges for illegally possessing firearms, drug paraphernalia, controlled substances and a bomb.
During a search of Frank’s home, the Northwest Narcotics Task Force found 19 weapons, loaded magazines, methamphetamine and devices containing methamphetamine residue.
Frank is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction in Montana.
Officials also discovered a homemade pipe bomb that required the Minot Bomb Squad to be called in. The device was safely detonated by law enforcement.
Bond has been set for $250,000. A preliminary hearing is set for April 7.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.