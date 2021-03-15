Whiskey Jacks to play 2021 Expedition League season in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Expedition League announced Monday that the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks will play the 2021 season in Grand Forks due to uncertainty with the U.S.-Canadian border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced in early February that its expansion franchise for Grand Forks will start play in the 2022 season.

The 2021 season is set to begin on May 25.

