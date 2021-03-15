Advertisement

Whiskey Jacks to play 2021 Expedition League season in Grand Forks

Whiskey Jacks
Whiskey Jacks(KFYR)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Expedition League announced Monday that the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks will play the 2021 season in Grand Forks due to uncertainty with the U.S.-Canadian border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced in early February that its expansion franchise for Grand Forks will start play in the 2022 season.

The 2021 season is set to begin on May 25.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarreau Seaphus
Suspect sought in Minot stabbing that prompted temporary lockdown at Trinity Hospital
The fish came up to 32 pounds 6 ounces. It was 37 inches long with a 28.5-inch girth.
Montana angler shatters 55-year state record with brown trout catch
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 1,650 tests, 34 positive, 0 deaths
House passes recreational marijuana bill
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 4.9% rate; 25 positive; 2 deaths; 14.5% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Deonte Martinez
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Deonte Martinez
Minot Bantam B hockey wins state title
Minot Bantam B hockey wins state title
NDHSAA
North Dakota Mr. Basketball finalists announced
Dallas Seavey won his fifth Iditarod championship.
Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins his fifth Iditarod championship