United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Deonte Martinez

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Mr. Basketball Finalist Deonte Martinez said his ability to drive, make decisions, and create plays in the air has come with putting the work in to elevate his game.

“After all those reps and times, you kind of build a knack for it. I’ve just been able to learn to switch hands, get in the air, use my body, and just finish or make the right read,” said Martinez, senior point guard.

Darik Dissette had a front row seat to Martinez’s WDA Senior Athlete of the Year season.

“It’s really hard for defenders to guard him. It’s crazy how he can finish tough shots and gets us the ball on good times,” said Dissette, sophomore forward.

Dean Winczewski has coached for 21 years, and he’s led the Magicians to state titles. He said Martinez can do things on the court he hasn’t seen before on his teams, including his midrange game.

“Deonte is that guy that has kind of found a little niche doing things differently than everybody else. He’s just an absolutely wonderful kid, a great leader for us, and he’s learned the success he’s having,” said Winczewski, Minot head coach.

Martinez said he’s happy to grind with his teammates to get better.

“I do it for my team. All of our guys are committed going for one goal. When you have that responsibility of other people and teammates on you, it makes you want to play harder,” said Martinez.

Winczewski added that Deonte bought into building this year’s state runner-up team from the start, and Dissette said that Martinez’s offseason work paid dividends when it came to finishing at the basket. Martinez also claimed Class A State Senior Athlete of the Year.

