State hospital receives accreditation for lab services area

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Hospital serves as the only psychiatric hospital for the Jamestown and Devils Lake regions.

They recently received a two-year accreditation from the Joint Commission for its laboratory services area.

The hospital works with mental illnesses and substance use disorders and with those whose behavioral challenges can’t be met by other community resources.

The hospital’s lab services underwent an inspection of their performance standards in areas like infection prevention and control.

“The process is really looking for infection control procedures, other safeguards to make sure that we have quality labs that are taken,” said ND State Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rosalie Etherington.

The Department of Human Services said the hospital and its behavioral health care programs go through a separate accreditation process every three years.

