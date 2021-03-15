Possible state-record walleye caught over the weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A possible state-record walleye was caught Saturday near Lake Oahe by Jared Shypkoski of Dickinson.

Shypkoski was in a boat and used a Smithwick Perfect 10 custom painted crankbait to land a walleye 16 pound, 3 ounce, 33-inch walleye.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department says the fish is being analyzed before it can become an official state record.

The current official state record of 15 pounds, 13 ounces is held by Neal Leier of Bismarck.

He caught his 33-inch walleye on the Missouri River near Fox Island park in May of 2018.

