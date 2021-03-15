Advertisement

Police: Indiana man killed 4, abducted baby after argument

Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.
Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.(Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing three adults and a child and abducting his baby daughter had pulled out a gun and opened fire following a heated argument at an Indianapolis home.

The baby’s mother was also wounded. The 6-month-old girl was later found unharmed.

A police spokeswoman says 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was arrested Sunday evening inside the attic of a different home.

Jail records show Halfacre was being held Monday on preliminary murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Police identified him Sunday as “the suspect” in the killings Saturday night of two men, a woman and a 7-year-old girl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarreau Seaphus
Suspect sought in Minot stabbing that prompted temporary lockdown at Trinity Hospital
The fish came up to 32 pounds 6 ounces. It was 37 inches long with a 28.5-inch girth.
Montana angler shatters 55-year state record with brown trout catch
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 1,650 tests, 34 positive, 0 deaths
House passes recreational marijuana bill
Dan Schelske
Park manager and ranger to retire after 38 years with North Dakota Parks and Recreation

Latest News

Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law...
Driver hits pedestrians in San Diego, 3 killed
Vaccine
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot
Canada is sticking with the AstraZeneca vaccine despite European concerns.
Trudeau: Canadian experts say AstraZeneca vaccine is safe
FILE - Chairman of the National Economic Council Gene Sperling arrives before President Barack...
Biden taps Gene Sperling to oversee COVID-19 relief package
Bradley Frank
Williston man faces 23 charges including possession of a bomb