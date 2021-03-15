North Dakota Mr. Basketball finalists announced

MINOT, N.D. – The NDAPSSA announced the 2021 Mr. Basketball Finalists in a release Monday:

Carter Birrenkott, West Fargo 23.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.7 spg, 1.0 bpg (through state semis)

Nick Kupfer, Bismarck Legacy 24.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.5 spg (through WDA)

Deonte’ Martinez, Minot 21.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.4 spg (through WDA)

Jacksen Moni, West Fargo Sheyenne 18.9 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.1 bpg

Jesse White, White Shield 28 ppg, 5 rpg, 6 apg, 4 spg, 40% FG, 48% 2FG, 32% 3FG, 82% FT



The association added that there will not be an in-person award ceremony this year. Instead, there will be a video package following the Class B boys basketball championship game for the winner.

