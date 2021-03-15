Advertisement

North Dakota Mr. Basketball finalists announced

NDHSAA
NDHSAA(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The NDAPSSA announced the 2021 Mr. Basketball Finalists in a release Monday:

  • Carter Birrenkott, West Fargo
    • 23.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.7 spg, 1.0 bpg (through state semis)
  • Nick Kupfer, Bismarck Legacy
    • 24.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.5 spg (through WDA)
  • Deonte’ Martinez, Minot
    • 21.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.4 spg (through WDA)
  • Jacksen Moni, West Fargo Sheyenne
    • 18.9 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.1 bpg
  • Jesse White, White Shield
    • 28 ppg, 5 rpg, 6 apg, 4 spg, 40% FG, 48% 2FG, 32% 3FG, 82% FT

The association added that there will not be an in-person award ceremony this year. Instead, there will be a video package following the Class B boys basketball championship game for the winner.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

