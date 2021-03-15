North Dakota Mr. Basketball finalists announced
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The NDAPSSA announced the 2021 Mr. Basketball Finalists in a release Monday:
- Carter Birrenkott, West Fargo
- 23.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.7 spg, 1.0 bpg (through state semis)
- Nick Kupfer, Bismarck Legacy
- 24.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.5 spg (through WDA)
- Deonte’ Martinez, Minot
- 21.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.4 spg (through WDA)
- Jacksen Moni, West Fargo Sheyenne
- 18.9 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.1 bpg
- Jesse White, White Shield
- 28 ppg, 5 rpg, 6 apg, 4 spg, 40% FG, 48% 2FG, 32% 3FG, 82% FT
The association added that there will not be an in-person award ceremony this year. Instead, there will be a video package following the Class B boys basketball championship game for the winner.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.