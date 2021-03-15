North Dakota historical fashion display opens at Heritage Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum opened a fashion exhibit that contextualizes historical moments with textiles and clothing.

Curators combed through thousands of historical pictures to find 400 modern and historical clothing items related to North Dakota history that they are featuring in “Fashion & Function: North Dakota Style.”

“There is one section that’s actually called ‘Uniformity’ and it’s about uniforms but it’s the idea of what uniforms represent and how they’ve been used throughout history to designate specific groups of people, military factions, families,” said David Newell, exhibitions manager.

Other items include a gown worn at the 2019 Grammy Awards by Indigenous designer Norma Baker-Flying Horse and PPE from current front-line workers.

The exhibit is free and now open at the State Museum.

