Advertisement

North Dakota historical fashion display opens at Heritage Center

North Dakota historical fashion display opens at Heritage Center
North Dakota historical fashion display opens at Heritage Center(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum opened a fashion exhibit that contextualizes historical moments with textiles and clothing.

Curators combed through thousands of historical pictures to find 400 modern and historical clothing items related to North Dakota history that they are featuring in “Fashion & Function: North Dakota Style.”

“There is one section that’s actually called ‘Uniformity’ and it’s about uniforms but it’s the idea of what uniforms represent and how they’ve been used throughout history to designate specific groups of people, military factions, families,” said David Newell, exhibitions manager.

Other items include a gown worn at the 2019 Grammy Awards by Indigenous designer Norma Baker-Flying Horse and PPE from current front-line workers.

The exhibit is free and now open at the State Museum.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarreau Seaphus
Suspect sought in Minot stabbing that prompted temporary lockdown at Trinity Hospital
The fish came up to 32 pounds 6 ounces. It was 37 inches long with a 28.5-inch girth.
Montana angler shatters 55-year state record with brown trout catch
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 1,650 tests, 34 positive, 0 deaths
House passes recreational marijuana bill
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 4.9% rate; 25 positive; 2 deaths; 14.5% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Innovation Academy students start Go-Fund-Me for planting trees
Looking back on a turbulent year for the oil and gas sector
Peaking oil prices may not be enough to bring back pre-pandemic production
Jarreau Seaphus
Minot stabbing suspect still at large
Richard Ditmars
Minot man arrested in child pornography investigation