New equipment to aid Minot police investigations

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot police are stepping up their investigation tactics with a new tool purchased thanks to a special grant.

Through Project Safe Neighborhoods, the police department received more than $18,000.

The goal of project is to help bring together federal, state, and local law enforcement together to help solve the most pressing violent crime problems in the community.

With the increase of homicides in Minot in 2020, the department is using the money on a crime scene scanner which will help solve crime faster and more efficiently.

“This is definitely beneficial to the Minot Police Department. This kind of equipment is cutting edge equipment. It lets us tell a better story, it lets us be an advocate for victims who can’t be an advocate for themselves,” said Capt. Dale Plessas, investigation commander for the Minot Police Department.

Last year, the City of Minot had seven homicides. The city had one homicide in all of 2019.

