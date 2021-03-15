Minot stabbing suspect still at large

MINOT N.D. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a stabbing incident in southwest Minot took place on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, 39-year-old Jarreau Seaphus, is wanted for attempted murder following Sunday’s incident.

However, he also has several other warrants out for his arrest.

Trinity Hospital went into a temporary lockdown Sunday evening after a stabbing victim was admitted for treatment.

Seaphus is now wanted in connection with Sunday’s stabbing, but this is not his first run-in with the law.

Seaphus has unrelated warrants out for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of domestic violence, terrorizing with and without a dangerous weapon and three counts of a violation of an order prohibiting contact.

Police say if any one sees Seaphus out in public they should not engage.

“We are warning the public this individual could be armed and dangerous and we’re asking that they don’t make contact with them if they do see him or recognize him, contact police,” said Capt. Dale Plessas, Minot Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the incident are encouraged to contact Minot police at 701-8520-0111 or CrimeStoppers at 701-852-7463.

Callers can remain anonymous.

