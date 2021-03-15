Advertisement

Minot man arrested in child pornography investigation

Richard Ditmars
Richard Ditmars(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot police said they arrested a 47-year-old man Monday as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Richard Ditmars will face 10 counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, all C felonies, and one B-felony count of promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

According to the criminal affidavit, investigators executed a search warrant on Ditmar’s cell phone and found videos and images of children engaging in sexual acts. In some, the affidavit indicated the victims were as young as four to six years old.

Ditmars remains in custody in the Ward County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the case.

