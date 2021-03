BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s become a summer tradition in the capital, mild nights and Larks Baseball, and after a summer of adjustments because of Covid-19, the Larks are looking at finding a little more normalcy this season.

Lee Greuel is the Creative Marketing and Media Manager for the Larks and he’s with us this morning.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.