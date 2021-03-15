Marijuana advocates butting heads

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recreational marijuana is one of the hottest topics in state capitols across the country.

In North Dakota, it could be available as soon as 2022.

HB 1420 passed the state House, but with heavy opposition.

Now, the state Senate is holding it and could make even more changes to the evolving legislation.

North Dakota lawmakers are trying to learn from the mistakes of the past, and not let what happened with the passing of medicinal marijuana happen with recreational.

A few bills were introduced to lawmakers this winter, but there’s only one recreational marijuana bill left standing.

And now some competing advocacy groups want changes made.

“It’s home-grow or bust. We need the right to home-grow. Our whole petition is based on it. We’ve already circulated it once with the COVID. We missed it by a few thousand signatures,” Dustin Peyer of the ND Cannabis Caucus said.

With the bill in the new chamber, it’s open to adjustments by the committee.

The bill has already seen one round of changes where it swelled from nine to 48 pages.

Supporters admit it’s current form is restrictive, but the advocacy groups leading the charge are trying to keep the bill as is.

“Nobody who is serious is trying to undermine what the House did in the middle of the process. Now’s not the time for that. Now is the time for something that flies through conference that we don’t need to have a bunch of revotes on. That’s where we’re at. Maybe in two years we’ll be in a different place,” Dave Owen of Legalize ND said.

Meanwhile, there are those who want it put to a vote of the people.

A few years ago, medicinal marijuana passed by ballot measure, but with bumps in the road.

Lawmakers say they’re taking this path to avoid bumps again.

“I worry that if we leave it up to the voters this is gonna be pretty ugly, and much uglier than medical marijuana ending up being for the cleanup process,” Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Bismarck, said.

Meanwhile, there are those who are against the premise entirely.

Law enforcement has problems with determining inebriation for driving, and members of the public are concerned about public safety.

Others are just plain against it.

“I remember a time when these committee rooms would be filled with smoke. And the legislature and other restrictions came out. Now you can’t even smoke. You have to be so far away from a building,” Kulm resident Bill Gackle said.

All the while, marijuana remains illegal at the federal level.

Those handling the bill will continue to make adjustments so that the system works within the federal codes.

Both chambers of the Assembly and the governor have to vote on and agree to the same model.

