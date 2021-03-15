Mandan man pleads guilty to raping 13-year-old
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Mandan man pleaded guilty on Monday to gross sexual imposition and luring minors by computer.
According to court documents, Aaron Brewer contacted the victim on a fake social media account and met with her in May 2020 to have sex with her.
The victim told police, Brewer said he was 17-years-old.
A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered.
