Mandan man pleads guilty to raping 13-year-old

Aaron Brewer
Aaron Brewer(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Mandan man pleaded guilty on Monday to gross sexual imposition and luring minors by computer.

According to court documents, Aaron Brewer contacted the victim on a fake social media account and met with her in May 2020 to have sex with her.

The victim told police, Brewer said he was 17-years-old.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered.

