Judge denies dismissal of case that left pedestrian dead

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An 85-year-old Bismarck woman accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian last year is trying to get her charges thrown out two days before trial.

Her attorney’s claim the state is being selective, after a man in 2008, under the same circumstances was not charged.

The defense argues a pedestrian crash that happened at the intersection of 7th and Broadway in 2008 has similarities to the crash where Bertha Harper hit and killed a 34-year-old pedestrian across town.

The suspect in the 2008 crash was never charged, and Harper’s attorneys say she shouldn’t either. “You would look long and hard to find two cases more identical,” said defense attorney Tom Dickson.

Eighty-five-year-old Bertha Harper is facing a maximum 15 years if she is found guilty of negligent homicide and duty to give information and aid.

“With a dead victim at the end of this, how would she fee? What was her right? How does her family feel?” said States Attorney Anna Argenti.

State prosecutors say the circumstantial evidence for the Harper case is completely different.

The weather conditions, time of year, and road traffic were opposite.

“Julie Lawyer had her prosecutorial discretion back in 2008 and that was her decision not to charge the case. I Anna Argenti, have my own prosecutorial discretion in 2020, and I made a decision to charge the case,” said Argenti.

They claim it’s a double standard to charge Harper in the crash.

“And we’re not saying they need to go back and recharge that case. We’re saying they need to treat Bertha Harper the same as him. And they’re not,” said Dickson.

The motion to dismiss all charges was denied. The trial for Harper is scheduled to begin on Wednesday and will last three days.

