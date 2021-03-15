Innovation Academy students start Go-Fund-Me for planting trees

WILLISTON, N.D. - What started as a social studies project for five Innovation Academy students grew into a call to help the environment. They decided they wanted to plant trees to help combat global warming.

“It’s going to be really exciting,” said Javier Olivarez. “I’m kind of nervous but we’ll be planting these trees in May. It’s going to be exciting, but a lot of work though.”

The students worked on a project in social studies about ways to solve the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals. They picked #13, to take urgent action on climate change. It was through that they learned about global warming and the effects it has on the world

“When there’s global warming, you’re talking about major disasters like flooding, you’re talking of endangered species in the Antarctic because of the ice melting,” Kingdom Falade explained.

While they were just to report on it, they took it a step further. They decided to take action by planting trees as part of their community service project. With more trees comes less carbon dioxide and greenhouse gasses.

“It’s important because [the trees] release oxygen for us,” said Kayson Jacobs.

The plan is to have around 100 trees planted at the golf course at the end of the school year.

“It’s very exciting,” said Angel Ayon. “I would have never thought we would complete this goal.”

Anyone who donates will get their names on a sign at the front entrance. The students say any funds or support will be appreciated.

The fundraiser can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/planting-trees-around-williston?qid=b1b309bf2cf165f1e4050dd866777963.

They are looking to reach $3,000.

