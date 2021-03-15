Dickinson Trinity students honor superfan

DICKINSON, N.D. - The Dickinson Trinity Titans are headed to the state Class B boys basketball tournament this week.

It is their first appearance since 2017.

Perhaps no one is more excited to cheer the Titans on than superfan Rick Funk.

Rick Funk is a big basketball fan. He’s an even bigger Trinity Titan fan

“He loves Trinity and Trinity loves him,” said Steve Glasser, TCS president.

“Having him around is so special and just the support that he gives us is, I mean, it’s unmatched,” added senior basketball player Jake Daniel.

Funk not only supports the team, he’s also a regular at the concession stand.

“He always gets popcorn Snickers and a Mountain Dew and he always pays with the $10 bill,” said seventh-grader Myah Merry.

Trinity students wanted to find a way to thank Funk for his unending support. So, they made t-shirts to honor him. They surprised Rick with his own shirt at the regional semi-finals.

“He kept asking, ‘Why me?’ I just said, ‘Because we love you Rick,’” said Glasser.

On the front, the shirts feature a picture of Funk and read “You’re looking at the legend.” On the back, there are a few of Funk’s favorite things. Students sold about 90 of these shirts. They’ll donate all the proceeds to ABLE, where Funk lives.

“It’s so special to see our students how they accept him,” said Glasser.

The bond between Steve Glasser and Rick Funk is also pretty special. It dates back four decades. In 1981, Glasser’s first teaching and coaching job took him to Beach, where Funk was a student.

“I found out in a hurry that he really loved sports and loved basketball,” Glasser recalled.

Glasser made Funk a manager for his team. They both eventually moved to Dickinson and picked up right where they left off. In 2004, Funk was an assistant coach for the Titans. They won state that year; Funk was there, holding the trophy.

“It’s been a great relationship,” Glasser said.

Great relationships are what Funk does best.

“The relationship that I’ve built with him over the past years has been something I’ll never take for granted,” said Daniel.

They welcome him into their huddle, into their team pictures and into their hearts. All who know him agree, Rick Funk is a gift. A loyal fan and a legend.

Funk very seldom misses a game, but this year, like many people, he had to quarantine and missed four Trinity games.

He is hoping to make the trip to Minot to cheer on his beloved Titans this week.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.