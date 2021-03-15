Advertisement

Dickinson teen shot, 16-year-old in custody

Investigators say the shooting happened at a residence in east Dickinson.
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson police say a 15-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Police have arrested another teen for negligent homicide.

According to officers, the 15-year-old was brought to the hospital by friends with a gunshot wound to his torso. The teen died as a result of the shooting.

A 16-year-old was arrested and is in custody at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan.

The victim and suspect knew each other.

The names of the juveniles have not been released.

