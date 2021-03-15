Bill aims to cut down on human trafficking with commercial vehicles

MINOT, N.D. – Last week, North Dakota lawmakers passed a bill aimed at stopping the use of commercial vehicles for human trafficking.

Senate Bill 2109 prevents people who use commercial vehicles for human trafficking in any forms from ever driving a commercial vehicle again.

It was first introduced by the House Transportation Committee to keep up with federal laws and create stricter penalties for the crime.

Some lawmakers say it’s vital to ramp up enforcement, given that North Dakota is on an international border.

“Certainly trying to curb the use of large vehicles that might transport large amounts of people in some ways that are easier to hide what they are doing. They can bring a lot of people over without much chance of getting caught,” said Rep. Dan Ruby, R- Minot.

The bill passed with no opposition. The bill should be signed by Gov. Burgum, R-N.D., in the coming weeks.

