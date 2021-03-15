Advertisement

Advancing bill gives young drivers leeway in alcohol-driving charges

(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate passed a bill that gives minors some leeway in alcohol and drug related driving charges.

Currently, if a minor is caught drinking and driving, their driver’s license is automatically cancelled.

This bill removes the automatic cancellation in limited circumstances involving alcohol possession and allow the courts to decide if cancellation is appropriate.

“The penalty for drinking and driving should be severe, especially for young drivers, but [we] also agreed that a one-size-fits-all approach, especially when there’s a judicial system that could find maybe a more appropriate punishment to fit the exact crime, that we should consider that as an option,” Sen. Doug Larsen, R-Mandan, said.

The bill passed 37 – 10 and passed the House unanimously one month ago.

