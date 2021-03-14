Wyoming teen wins Dakota College at Bottineau photography contest

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Photography instructors at Dakota College at Bottineau have cast their votes in the school’s 2021 High School photo contest.

Out of 214 entries from five different states, a high school senior from Wyoming took first place.

Triniti Bruski, of Powell, Wyoming, took the top spot with her pieces titled “Antelope Canyon and “Dead Bush.”

For placing first, Bruski received a Canon camera and lens valued at more than $1500 and a $500 scholarship to DCB.

Bruski said she has entered the pieces in contest before but was ecstatic when she heard the news.

“I was pretty excited I actually did not expect to make it even into round to be honest. I didn’t know my work was that good. For Me it was just, I liked the shots they were gorgeous and I just want other people to enjoy it as much as they like,” said Bruski.

You can view all of the images and results from the top 25 entries on the DCB Photography Facebook page here.

The printed photos are on display on the campus in Thatcher Hall now through May 14.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.