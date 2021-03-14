West Fargo holds off Minot, Bismarck Century defeats Fargo Davies in Class A titles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century girls and West Fargo boys clinched state titles in the Class A basketball championships Sunday.

West Fargo defeated Minot 65-60 in a nail-biting Class A boys basketball tournament final to win its first state title since 1992.

Minot erased a 15-point halftime deficit to tie the game in the second half, but West Fargo rallied in the closing moments.

Bismarck Century won the Class A Girls basketball championship, defeating Fargo Davies 58-47.

It’s their seventh title in program history, and third in four seasons.

