UND digs up time capsule ahead of new athletic facility

UND time capsule
UND time capsule(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – As University of North Dakota faculty and contractors prepared to replace Memorial Stadium with a new facility for athletics that will tie into their high-performance center, they took the time to also dig up a nearly 100-year-old time capsule.

The time capsule was dated Sept. 21, 1927.

It took contractors an hour and a half and a forklift to break the copper box out of a slab of granite buried deep in the cornerstone of the stadium.

Inside they found mostly paper products that included an ad for a football game and a couple Dakota Student newspapers from 1926 that talked about the university’s fundraising efforts for Memorial Stadium that was built in 1927.

“Pretty exciting it was fun to be there, but like I say the big story was how long it took them to get that corner stone out,” said UND Chief of Staff Rob Carolin.

The artifacts will now be housed inside the Elwyn B. Robinson Special Collections at the Chester Fritz Library.

