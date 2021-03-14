Advertisement

Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 1,650 tests, 34 positive, 0 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By KFYR-TV
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.6%* Sunday. There are 16 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 1,650 tests, 34 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1457 total). 639 active cases.

Burleigh - 3

Cass - 10

Morton - 1

Ward - 9

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.1%.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

